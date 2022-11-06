Louie Ramirez and the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA Atlas claimed the top seed in Pool B with its win Sunday. V-League Media Bureau

Louie Ramirez racked up 23 points to help the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA Atlas keep their immaculate record, beating the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 on Sunday at the Paco Arena.

With the win, the NCAA champions claimed the top seed in Pool B of the V-league Men’s Collegiate Challenge.

Hero Austria finished with 15 points and 14 excellent receptions, while Klint Mateo added nine points for the Atlas, which now flaunt a 4-0 record.

“Mindset ko is always to be number one kasi I wanted na, I don’t like na maisip na pag NCAA mahina. And that is why kami sa Perpetual, sa volleyball mes, pinipilit namin na ang respect sa amin, sa NCAA mataas,” Atlas head coach Sammy Acaylar shared.

After dropping the opening set, Perpetual backed up a slow start and rallied in the next two sets to change the tide of the game.

Lawrence Magadia committed a crucial playmaking error while starting setter James Licauco was on the bench, allowing Perpetual to breakaway in the highly contested fourth set, 22-20.

An attacking error from Kennedy Batas cost them their first loss in the tournament.

Batas paced the Blue Eagles with 15 points, while Canciano Llenos contributed 13 points.

Perpetual will try to maintain its clean slate as its takes on the San Beda Red Spikers on Friday at 1 p.m.