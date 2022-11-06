Kennry Malinis and the Bulldogs hiked their record to 4-0 after Sunday's win over Adamson. V-League Media Bureau

The National University Bulldogs remained unscathed in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge after dispatching the Adamson Soaring Falcons in straight sets, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20, on Sunday at the Paco Arena.

Now at 4-0, the Dante Alinsunurin-led NU is one win away from sweeping Pool A.

Kenny Malinis led the charge for the Bulldogs with a game-high 13 points, while Michaelo Buddin poured 12 points and 11 excellent receptions.

“Well siguro, maganda yung panalo kami, maganda naman yung naging performance namin. Pero ‘yun nga e, may mga inaano pa talaga ako this game na kailangan imaximize,” the multi-titled coach said.

The UAAP champions quickly found their rhythm in the opening set and built a commanding nine-point cushion, 18-9, after a crosscourt hit from Jenngerard Diao.

A more competitive Adamson hit the second set, but the San Marcelino squad had no answer for the hard-hitting Bulldogs.

The Soaring Falcons only registered five blocks throughout the game compared to the Bulldogs’ 15.

NU stepped on the gas in the third set to deal Adamson a second straight loss.

Ned Pacquing was the only double-digit scorer from Adamson with 10 points.

“Syempre, ‘wag relax lagi. Kailangan everytime na nandoon kami sa game, kailangan hindi mag-relax,” Alinsunurin shared when asked about what he reminds his team despite of their unbeaten record.

NU takes on the De La Salle Green Spikers on Wednesday, while Adamson hopes to snap its losing slump against the University of Santo Tomas Tiger Spikers on Friday.