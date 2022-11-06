UAAP: UP women oust UE from Final 4 contention



MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines women's basketball team is still alive in the playoff race in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

This, after the Fighting Maroons crushed the University of the East via a wire-to-wire 67-32 triumph on Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Fighting Maroons raised their slate to 4-6 to remain in fifth place while the Lady Warriors dropped to 0-10, falling out of Final Four contention.

"I think mathematically, we're still vying for the Final Four," said UP coach Paul Ramos. "We can't control what happens with Ateneo. We can't control what happens to La Salle and UST."

UP's defense was showcased all throughout the contest.

The Fighting Maroons forced the Lady Warriors to commit 38 turnovers, which then led to 26 points. State U also tallied 25 steals in the game compared to UE's 11.

State U led throughout the contest their separation went as high as 35 points thanks to a Roxanne Lara three with 48.4 seconds left in the contest.

"We're just focusing on winning all the remaining games so that may opportunity kami so that if our opponents will falter, then may chance kami makapasok sa Final Four," continued Ramos.

Justine Domingo led UP with 15 points while Cindi Gonzales produced 12 points and 13 rebounds. Shanina Tapawan also contributed 11 rebounds to the Fighting Maroons' cause.

No Lady Warrior scored in double-figures.

Kamba Kone and Claire Sajol got eight points each with the former also grabbing 11 rebounds. Joyce Terrinal had 11 rebounds to go along with her seven points.

The scores:

UP (67) - Domingo 15, Gonzales 12, Bariquit 8, Maw 5, Vingno 5, Larrosa 5, Lozada 4, Pesquera 3, Tapawan 3, Lara 3, Rivera 2, Jimenez 2, Lebico 0, Sanchez 0, Sauz 0.

UE (32) - Kone 8, Sajol 8, Terrinal 7, Nama 2, Tinio 2, Gervacio 2, Caraig 2, Paule 1, Lorena 0, Silva 0, Anastacio 0.

Quarters: 21-9, 34-19, 50-24, 67-32.