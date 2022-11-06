MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas is assured of at least a playoff for a Final 4 berth in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after a hard-earned 73-66 triumph over Adamson University, Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Growling Tigresses notched their eighth win of the season against two losses to move on verge of a top-four slot while dropping the Lady Falcons to a 3-7 slate.

UST led 54-37 off a Joylyn Pangilinan triple with four minutes to play in the third quarter, but had to survive a furious rally by the Lady Falcons in the final period.

Adamson got within five points, 68-63, with still 2:05 to play off a Cris Padilla bucket. But the Tigresses restored order through Pangilinan and Eka Soriano, who delivered down the stretch and gave UST a 10-point spread, 73-63, with 1:28 to play.

"Of course, a win is a win but I told the girls after the one-week break, uphill games talaga - Ateneo and NU," UST coach Haydee Ong said. "We have to work on our turnovers. We had 34 today. We’ll keep working hard for the next few games."

Pangilinan led UST with 17 points behind five-out-of-11 shooting from the three-point line followed by Soriano’s 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and six steals.

Agatha Bron had 11 points and six rebounds for the Growling Tigresses.

UST relied on its bench mob to win the game as they produced 37 points to Adamson’s 20. The Growling Tigresses also had 27 points off turnovers against the Lady Falcons’ 15.

Victoria Adeshina led Adamson with 18 points and 11 rebounds followed by Rose Ann Dampios’ 16 points.

Leslie Flor contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Lady Falcons while Padilla had six points and seven steals for the San Marcelino school.

The scores:

UST (73) - Pangilinan 17, Soriano 13, Bron 11, Tacatac 9, Dionisio 8, Villasin 5, Santos 4, Villapando 4, Serrano 2, Araza 0, Ambos 0.

Adamson (66) - Adeshina 18, Dampios 16, Flor 13, Padilla 6, Alaba 5, Agojo 4, Catulong 2, Omopia 2, Meniano 0, Etang 0.

Quarters: 12-18, 39-29, 58-47, 73-66.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.