UAAP: NU women cruise past FEU to improve to 10-0

Annick Edimo Tiky and the NU Lady Bulldogs are a perfect 10-0 in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University improved to 10-0 in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament after a comfortable 80-53 triumph over Far Eastern University, Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Lady Bulldogs, who are already assured of a spot in the Final 4, also extended their historic winning streak to 106 games.

Cameroonian center Annick Edimo Tiky paced the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks while Karl Ann Pingol also contributed a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double to go along with six steals.

Angel Saruda had 12 points and nine rebounds.

"I'm asking them to be consistent basketball players," NU coach Aris Dimaunahan said of his team. "Hindi pwede you try to do too much when you’re leading. You should still play this game how it should be played from the start until the final buzzer."

The Lady Bulldogs ended the game on a 13-0 run to build a 27-point advantage in the final seconds. Their pressure defense led to 21 points off FEU's turnovers, and they maximized their advantage in the paint to score 44 inside points.

FEU fell to a 2-8 record and is just one loss away from elimination.

Camille Taguiam was the lone bright spot for FEU with 20 points, nine rebounds, and four steals.

The scores:

NU (80) - Edimo Tiky 14, Pingol 14, Surada 12, Cayabyab 8, Cacho 7, Betanio 7, Solis 4, Clarin 3, Canuto 3, Barroquillo 3, Ico 3, Fabruada 2, Bartolo 0, Villareal 0, Talas 0, Dimaunahan 0.

FEU (53) - Taguiam 20, Manguiat 9, Go 7, Pacia 5, Jumuad 4, Obien 3, Aquino 2, Paras 2, Cunanan 1, Delos Santos 0.

Quarters: 25-9, 45-30, 60-44, 80-53