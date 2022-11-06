UAAP: La Salle averts collapse, outlasts Ateneo

Cameroonian center Fina Niantcho Tchuido scored the game-winner for La Salle against their archrivals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The De La Salle Lady Archers made big plays down the stretch en route to a tight 56-55 win over archrivals Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

Cameroonian center Fina Niantcho Tchuido scored the game-winner with 11.9 seconds left to break the hearts of the Blue Eagles and stretch La Salle's winning streak to four games on Sunday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

La Salle improved to 8-2 in the women's basketball tournament, staying tied with University of Santo Tomas at second place. The Lady Archers are now assured of at least a playoff for a spot in the Final 4.

But it was a hard-earned triumph for the Lady Archers, who squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and trailed 55-51 in the final minute after a personal 5-0 scoring run by Ateneo veteran Jhazmin Joson.

Joson had given the Blue Eagles the lead, 53-51, off a booming three-pointer with 43.3 seconds left before converting in transition in their next possession to stretch the lead to four points.

But Lee Sario drilled a triple with 32.7 seconds left to keep La Salle alive, and they forced the Blue Eagles into a 24-second violation in their next possession. That set up Tchuido's game-winner, with Charmaine Torres finding their foreign student-athlete for the layup.

Joson's final attempt went in-and-out, as Ateneo lost a second straight game to fall to 5-5.

"It was a character win for us," La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva said. "It was a game of runs. We were lucky that we had that last run to win the game. It was my players’ decision making on that last play that gave us the win."

Sario led La Salle with 16 points and 11 boards, while Torres and Joehanna Arciga combined for 22 points and 17 rebounds in the win. Tchuido finished with six points and eight rebounds.

La Salle got a big lift from its bench, who out-scored their Ateneo counterparts 33-18. The Blue Eagles were undone by their free throw shooting, as they made just eight of their 20 attempts at the line.

Rookie star Kacey dela Rosa had 13 points, 18 assists and five blocks for the Blue Eagles, while Joson finished with an all-around effort of 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Unfortunately for Ateneo, the veteran also accounted for six of their 19 turnovers.

The scores:

La Salle (56) - Sario 16, Torres 11, Arciga 11, De La Paz 8, Niantcho Tchuido 6, Jimenez 2, Binaohan 1, Camba 1, Ahmed 0, Espinas 0.

Ateneo (55) - Dela Rosa 13, Makanjuola 12, Joson 11, Nieves 8, Cruza 3, Calago 3, Miranda 3, Villacruz 2, Eufemiano 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 36-31, 46-42, 56-55.