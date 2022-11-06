MANILA, Philippines -- The San Beda Red Lions fueled their Final 4 drive in NCAA Season 98 after surviving San Sebastian in overtime, 82-79, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions squandered a late lead in regulation before regaining their bearings in the extra period to improve to 9-4 in the seniors basketball tournament. San Beda is locked in a tight battle with College of St. Benilde for the No. 2 spot in the league standings.

Damie Cuntapay top-scored for San Beda with 16 points, while James Kwekuteye had 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. JB Bahio had a huge 11-point, 16-rebound double-double for the Red Lions, who have now won three games in a row.

San Beda had a 76-72 lead with 1:25 left after a split at the line by Bahio, who was awarded two free throws following an unsportsmanlike foul committed by San Sebastian's Itchie Altamirano.

But the Red Lions couldn't close the game out in the fourth. A 24-second violation by San Beda set the table for an Altamirano bucket that made it a two-point game, 76-74, with still 21.8 seconds left. Off a missed three-pointer by Kwekuteye in San Beda's next possession, Rafael Are raced to the other end for the game-tying bucket with 3.8 left.

The Golden Stags even had the chance to steal the game in regulation when San Beda turned the ball over on the inbound, but Are's potential game-winning jumper hit the iron as time expired.

Fortunately for the Red Lions, they recovered in the overtime period where they limited the Golden Stags to just three points. A triple by Peter Alfaro with under four minutes left gave San Beda the lead for good, and a Bahio layup pushed their lead to five, 81-76, with 2:33 to go.

Jessie Sumoda's triple with a minute to go gave the Stags some hope, but Are rushed a potential game-tying shot and Kwekuteye's split at the line with 13 seconds left was enough to seal the win for San Beda.

Rhinwill Yambing led the Stags with 17 points, while Romel Calahat had 14 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort. The Golden Stags fell to 5-7, putting them at sixth place in the league standings.

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 82 -- Cuntapay 16, Kwekuteye 14, Ynot 13, Bahio 11, Alfaro 5, Andrada 5, Cortez 5, Cometa 4, Sanchez 3, Jopia 2, Visser 2, Payosing 2, Tagala 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 79 -- Yambing 17, Calahat 14, Sumoda 10, Villapando 8, Desoyo 8, Suico 6, Altamirano 5, Are 4, Una 3, Escobido 2, Shanoda 2, Cosari 0, Aguilar 0.

Quarters: 21-11, 43-32, 63-52, 76-76, 82-79.