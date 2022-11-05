NBL: Kai Sotto solid in Adelaide's loss to Perth

Kai Sotto played well off the bench but the Adelaide 36ers came up short against the Perth Wildcats, 94-89, in the 2022-23 season of the National Basketball League (NBL).

Playing at home in the Adelaide Entertainment Centre, the 36ers got off to a slow start and couldn't complete a comeback against the visiting Wildcats.

Sotto came off the bench and made all three of his field goals for eight points in 13 minutes, to go along with three rebounds and an assist.

The 36ers led by five points, 74-69, with six minutes to play but surrendered a 14-0 blast to the Wildcats that put the visitors in front, 83-74, with just over three minutes left.

Robert Franks had 24 points and nine boards, while Antonius Cleveland added 22 points in the loss for Adelaide.

The 36ers fell to 3-4 in the league standings, keeping them in the lower half of the table and out of the play-in picture.

Brady Manek paced Perth with 25 points, while Corey Webster added 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists. The Wildcats improved to 4-5 in the season.