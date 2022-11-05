B.League: Heading delivers in Nagasaki's rout of Tokyo Z

Jordan Heading of the Nagasaki Velca. (c) B.LEAGUE

Jordan Heading had a solid effort to help the Nagasaki Velca overwhelm Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 84-65, in the Division 2 of Japan's B.League on Saturday at the Ota Gymnasium.

The Fil-Australian guard netted 12 points built on four three-pointers, to go along with three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and a steal in a 24-minute stint.

Nagasaki completed a sweep of Tokyo Z, having crushed them 109-62 on Friday. Heading contributed eight points and 10 rebounds in that win.

Pablo Aguilar led Nagasaki with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Matt Bonds had a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double in Saturday's win.

Velca improved to 8-3 in the 2022-23 season.

Kobe Paras came off the bench for Altiri Chiba in their 90-77 loss to th Yamagata Wyverns, also on Saturday.

Paras had 10 points, two rebounds, a block and a steal in 17 minutes, but Chiba found itself outplayed by Yamagata in the final period.

The Wyverns out-scored Chiba 28 to 14 in the final quarter to snap the Altiri's five-game winning streak. Chiba dropped to 7-3 in Division 2.

Evan Ravenel had 20 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Altiri.