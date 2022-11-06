Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (T) collides with Houston Astros baserunner Yuli Gurriel (B) after tagging him out in a rundown on the third base line in the top of the seventh inning of game five of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 03 November 2022. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- The Houston Astros will be without first baseman Yuli Gurriel as they try to close out the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series this weekend.

Gurriel exited the Astros' game-five victory on Thursday with a right knee injury after a rundown collision.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Gurriel had "tried everything" to be able to play, but the injury did not respond well enough to treatment.

"He tried to run, and from a guy who had knee injuries, the hardest thing to do is to stop and then to round the bases and have lateral movement," Baker said. "He tried everything. He wasn't crying, but he had tears in his eyes. You could tell how badly he wanted to play. He just couldn't do it, and we had to replace him."

The Astros replaced Gurriel on their roster with rookie catcher Korey Lee just hours before they were scheduled to host game six on Saturday.

The Astros, winners of the 2017 World Series, can clinch another Major League Baseball title with a victory, but would also host game seven on Sunday if necessary.

MLB medical director Gary Green confirmed the injury after communicating with the doctor who evaluated Gurriel. MLB rules stipulate that a team may request permission from the Commissioner's Office to replace a player who is unable to play because of an injury.

