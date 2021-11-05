MANILA - Blacklist International are through to the semifinals of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Invitationals after taking down Bigetron Alpha, while RSG PH were eliminated after being dealt a 2-1 reverse sweep by Indonesia's champs Onic ID, Friday.

Blacklist started their MPLI campaign in the quarterfinals of the Southeast Asian-based tournament, enjoying an automatic berth after emerging as the champions in MPL Season 8.

After three Lord takes, Blacklist made their death march towards Bigetron's base, as Salic "Hadji" Imam's Chou picked off Hengky "Kyy" Gunawan's Baxia, to force a team fight which left Bigetron with only two players to defend their base.

Within seconds, Blacklist secured the base and drew first blood.

With Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario left out in the open with his signature Aldous, Blacklist repeated their domination in Game 2 to secure the semifinals berth.

Edward "Edward" Dapadap emerged as the MVP in Game 1 with his Khaleed, while Wise's Aldous took the MVP recognition in Game 2.

Meanwhile, RSG PH were sent home after succumbing to Indonesia's champs Onic ID, who won through a 2-1 reverse sweep.

After taking down the Lord, RSG PH went on to counter-engage Onic Indonesia, wipe out the opponent's heroes which them the breathing space to take down the Indonesian champs' base and secure Game 1.

Onic Indonesia equalized in Game 2 without a turret destroyed, and snowballed to Game 3, as Adriand "DRIAN" Larsen's Natan went on a frenzy to counter an RSG PH squad gearing for a comeback.

With Friday's results, Blacklist are the lone Filipino team remaining in the competition, after Onic PH, Smart Omega, RSG PH, Echo PH, and Nexplay EVOS fell in their last MPLI matches.

Blacklist will face MPL-Indonesia runners-up RRQ Hoshi on Sunday.