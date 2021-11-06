Juan Gomez de Liaño delivered his best performance for Earth Friends Tokyo Z on Saturday, registering 15 points and 9 assists in an 80-76 loss to Fukushima Firebonds in the B.League Division II.

Earth Friends zoomed to 22-13 lead over Fukushima but Firebonds forced Tokyo Z to commit several turnovers to go up 65-56.

De Liaño teamed up with the rest of Tokyo Z to help their squad pull to within 79-76 with 14 seconds remaining, but the Firebonds managed to hold on and hack out their fifth win in nine games.

Tokyo Z fell to its ninth straight defeat.

Meanwhile, Matthew Aquino and Shinshu Brave Warriors extended their winning streak to four by overwhelming Akita Northern Happinets, 76-51.

Wayne Marshall led Brave Warriors with 18 points as they improved to 6-4.

Aquino, son of PBA legend Marlou Aquino, had 2 points and 2 rebounds while playing the final 2:27 on the court.

