Kobe Paras had his most unproductive game for Niigata Albirex on Saturday, settling for 7 points in their 86-75 loss to Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B.League.

Paras went 3 of 13 from the field, his worst in 10 games.

Making matters worse for Albirex was the scoring spree of Ryuku's Dwayne Evans (26 points, 9 rebounds) and Keita Imamura (23 points, 4 3-pointers).

Ryuku raised their record to 8-2, while Niigata sunk to 2-8.

At Todoroki Arena, Dwight Ramos and Toyama Grousers couldn't get the job done against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in a 91-87 defeat.

Nick Fazekas, a naturalized Japanese citizen, had 27 points.

Ramos scored 13 points with 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals for Grouses, who dropped to 1-9.

Kawasaki upped their record to 7-3.

