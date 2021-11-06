Thirdy misses late triple in San-En's loss

Shiga Lakestars lost to Chiba Jets 99-88, despite Kiefer Ravena winning the battle of the guards against Yuki Togashi in Saturday's Japan B.League.

Ravena went 6 of 15 from the field to finish with 14 points, while helping Lakestars limit Togashi to just 10 points.

Shiga was down 79-65, but Ravena rallied Lakestars by scoring 9 points at the onset of the fourth quarter.

But John Mooney and Takuma Sato drained crucial baskets for Jets to prevent Lakestars from completing their comeback try.

Shiga fell to its second straight loss giving them a 6-4 win-loss slate, while Chiba improved to 7-3.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena also lost when San-En NeoPhoenix collapsed in the end game to fall 70-64 to Shibuya Sun Rockers.

Ravena struggled all night, shooting only 2 of 8 from the 3-point area. He settled for 4 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

He also missed a 3-point attempt that could have tied the game with 46 seconds to go.

Leo Vendrade pegged the final score from the free-throw line for Shibuya, who improved to 7-3.

San-en fell to 3-7.

