Texans, Bears close facilities after new NFL Covid-19 positives

The NFL's Houston Texans and Chicago Bears shut down their practice facilities Thursday after each team had a player test positive for Covid-19.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts each announced a staff member had tested positive, with the Chiefs closing their facility after a workout and later placing defensive tackle Chris Jones on the Covid-19 reserve list, reportedly because he had close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Texans placed linebacker Jacob Martin on the Covid-19 reserve list and he is self-isolating while linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole were identified as high-risk close contacts, also sidelining them for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

"We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19," the Texans said in a statement.

"In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually."

The Bears, who visit Tennessee on Sunday, placed two players on the Covid-19 reserve list Tuesday and on Thursday "were notified that another Bears player has tested positive."

Bears practice was called off and meetings were conducted virtually while the player involved went into self-isolation as contract tracing was completed.

The Chiefs closed their facility after a workout, conducting meetings virtually.

"We'll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us," said the Chiefs, who play host to Carolina on Sunday.

NFL Network reported that the staff member who tested positive was head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder.

The Colts, who are at home to Baltimore on Sunday, announced a staffer positive and conducted meetings online but opted to conduct practice as scheduled.

"The team is in the process of contact tracing and has entered the NFL's intensive protocol," a Colts statement said. "The individual has self-quarantined and is under the care of team doctors."

© Agence France-Presse