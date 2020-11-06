Report: Ray Parks denies he's in good terms with Calvin Abueva

MANILA -- Talk 'N Text's Bobby Ray Parks Jr. denied that everything is okay between him and Phoenix star Calvin Abueva, according to an online report.

While Parks did not deny having a chance meeting with Abueva inside the PBA bubble, he refuted reports where he was quoted as saying to Abueva: "'It's OK. Keep it up what you're doing. I wish you're gonna come back soon.'"

"Never in my life did I say [that quote]," he said as quoted in a Spin.ph report.

Parks made the denial in an Instagram story which has been taken down.

Abueva, who figured in a verbal spat with Parks' girlfriend last year, said in an interview on One Sports Page that he has already made peace with Parks.

"Nagkita kami. Nabanggit ko na 'Hey bro, sorry for the past few years na nangyari,'" the controversial PBA star said.

Abueva said he got a favorable response from Parks who offered "kind words" for him.

But Parks pointed out he never said such word.

The TNT star also took a swipe at the media for publishing the quote.

"I'm just pissed off that people would publish something that never came out of my mouth! I'm not mad about the comeback, I'm pissed off about the damn lie!" he said.

