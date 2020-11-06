PBA: TerraFirma tastes 1st win at slipping Blackwater's expense

After 8 games, CJ Perez and Dyip finally taste success. PBA Media Bureau

CJ Perez scored 9 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, and top rookie Roosevelt Adams added 20 off the bench, as TerraFirma Dyip topped Blackwater 110-101 for its first win of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Juami Tiongson chipped in 19 points, including a clutch 3-pointer late to help Dyip arrest a 7-game losing start.

"Credit to all the players, they kept on fighting even though we're 0-7 (prior to this game). I told them I didn't want to go home from here with 0-11, at least makapanalo tayo para mabawasan ang pagiging homesick," said head coach Johnedel Cardel, whose squad remained bottom in the 12-team tournament.

Playing from behind, Blackwater cut the deficit to 105-101 after Ed Daquioag hit a layup with 2:19 left in the game.

Tiongson hit a triple to extend Dyip's lead, as Cardel and co. preserved the win.

Adams also tallied 16 rebounds, 4 3-pointers and 2 steals, while Tiongson had 4 3-pointers and 4 steals.

Perez, last season's rookie of the year, shot 9 of 16 from the field to go with 3 steals for TerraFirma, which can still reach the quarterfinals if it sweeps its remaining assignments and the teams on the fringe do not get to 5 wins.

Nino Canaleta scored 29 points and Don Trollano contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Blackwater, which lost its fifth straight and dropped to 2-6 for 10th place.