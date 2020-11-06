PBA: Pringle powers Ginebra past TNT for solo 1st place in standings

Stanley Pringle and Ginebra took another step in securing the top seed in the quarterfinals. PBA Media Bureau

Stanley Pringle regostered 28 points and 12 rebounds, as Barangay Ginebra beat TNT Tropang Giga 85-79 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles, Pampanga.

LA Tenorio added 15 points and 9 assists for Ginebra, which claimed solo first place with a 7-2 record and dropped TNT to 6-3 in the standings.

Tenorio said he was expecting the Tropang Giga to step on the gas offensively on Friday but it did not happen.

"We were really expecting them to shoot 3s on a high percentage especially after coming off a loss... so maybe it's our defense," Tenorio said.

TNT played catchup all game long as Ginebra posted a double digit lead.

The Tropang Giga fared poorly from the 3-point range, connecting only 5-of-41 attempts.

"I was thinking, 'Was it our defense if they had a poor shooting night? I think they just had a poor shooting night," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

"They didn't have a lot of legs after a game last night. Three point shooting is about having fresh legs."

The Gin Kings moved closer to clinching the top seed in the quarterfinals, which guarantees a twice-to-beat bonus.