PBA: NLEX keeps playoffs hopes alive with rout of San Miguel

MANILA -- (UPDATED) NLEX rolled to its third straight win with a 124-90 beatdown of defending champion San Miguel Beer in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles, Pampanga Friday.

Mike Miranda scored 22 points in the Road Warriors' big win to keep their playoffs hopes alive with a 4-5 record.

NLEX led by as much as 38 points while catching the Beermen off guard. San Miguel is NLEX's latest high-profile victim, which also include Talk 'N Text and Rain or Shine.

Miranda said NLEX is already getting its act together after losing a few games in the bubble.

"Noong una kasi hindi pa namin makuha 'yung flow namin so at least ngayon kahit papaano gumaganda na ang takbo. Sana magtuloy-tuloy na," said Miranda, who went 4-of-4 from the 3-points line, in the post-game interview.

The Road Warriors also received big boosts from Kevin Alas, JR Quinahan and Kiefer Ravena.

Alas fired 19 points, while Quinahan and Ravena had 14 markers each.

"Our attitude is still in training camp mode, we're just trying to get in better shape," said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao. "Ang laking diperensya ng conditioning namin three to four weeks ago. We're a lot sharper, we're a lot more cohesive both in offense and defense.

"That's our attitude, we don't want to put additional pressure on our guys."

The Beermen, who are already guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, fell to 5-4.

Paul Zamar led the way for San Miguel with 23 points.