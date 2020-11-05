PBA: Humming Jazul key in Phoenix’s conquest of champs, says coach Topex

🎥 9 THREE POINTERS FROM RJ JAZUL!



Jazul has 33 points, 9/16 3fg.



110-101 Phoenix with 13.3 left.#PBATuloyAngLaban pic.twitter.com/zjWSpVjrhp — PBA (@pbaconnect) November 5, 2020

Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson on Thursday said he was glad RJ Jazul stepped up when he was needed the most.

Jazul came up with a career-high 33 points off the bench, including 9 3-pointers against San Miguel Beer to help the Fuel Masters clinch a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Philippine Cup at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City Thursday.

The Beermen had Matthew Wright and Calvin Abueva in check, forcing the Fuel Masters to rely on Jazul, Jason Perkins and RR Garcia.

Jazul did the most damage, scoring 23 of his points in the pivotal fourth quarter.

"RJ Jazul finally took over because Matt and Calvin were kind of guarded," Robinson said in the post-game interview following their 110-103 victory over San Miguel.

The Phoenix coach said he always had faith in Jazul, whom he described as a hard-worker.

"He's been working hard on those shots. The thing about me and RJ we've gone a way back since Alaska," Robinson said.

Jazul's break came when Wright was held to just 10 points, 16 below his league-leading average. Worse, Wright sat for 3 minutes in the fourth after a Flagrant-1 call for elbowing Alex Cabagnot in the jaw.

"[Jazul] struggled a lot but I told him if you're open just keep shooting those shots," Robinson said.

"Eventually kagaya ng sinabi niya after so many years nakapukol siya ng mga threes. That's special for us. RJ hitting those threes is really big for us."