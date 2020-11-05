PBA: Ginebra braces for clash of styles against TNT

Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar attempts a layup against NorthPort. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Already assured of a spot in the quarterfinals, Barangay Ginebra will look to boost its bid for a playoff bonus when it takes on TNT Tropang Giga on Friday night.

The two teams are tied at the top of the standings in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup with identical 6-2 win-loss records, and both are already through to the playoffs. However, they are coming off contrasting results: Ginebra downed NorthPort, 112-100 on Wednesday night, while TNT lost to Magnolia, 102-92.

While the winner of Friday's game gets an inside track to the top seed, Ginebra coach Tim Cone said that is not their priority at the moment.

"We're not really worried about top seed. We're worried about Top 4," he explained after their win over the Batang Pier. "That's what we're looking to try to do."

"Right now, we're just looking at Talk 'N Text as a team that's in front of us that are head to head, and we need to try to beat," he added. "If we can beat them, then that gives us a better chance of the Top 4."

The top four teams in the quarterfinals will have a twice-to-beat edge against the bottom four teams.

For Cone, the playoff bonus is what's most important, and whether Ginebra ends up as the first, second, third, or fourth seed "doesn't make that much difference."

The coach also anticipates that their showdown against the Tropang Giga will be a clash of styles, as TNT favors a more fast-paced style while the Gin Kings prefer to play a more deliberate game.

"They get up and down the floor real well. They take a boatload of 3-point shots, and we're a little bit more of a steady team," said Cone. "We play the tempo game a little bit more. And, we try to work the ball, use the clock a little bit longer.

"So it's gonna be a real contrast in styles, I think, when we play them," he added. "One is not necessarily better than the other. It's really gonna come down to who can execute."

"That's what we're gonna focus on. Execution both offensively and execution defensively."

Game time is at 6:45 p.m. at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

In the first game of the Friday quadruple header, Blackwater takes on TerraFirma Dyip at 10 a.m., followed by the Alaska-NorthPort showdown at 1 p.m. The San Miguel Beermen will try to extend their winning streaks against a resurgent NLEX squad at 4 p.m.