PBA: Alaska downs NorthPort, clinches quarterfinal berth

Abu Tratter scored 16 points and Rodney Brondial added 16, too, off the bench to help Alaska reach the quarterfinals via 102-94 win over NorthPort in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Alaska (6-4), the fourth team to win 6 games in the tournament assuring it of a spot in the next round, weathered Christian Standhardinger's 39 points.

TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra, which face off in the day's last game, share first place with a 6-2 record.

Phoenix Super LPG is solo third place at 6-3.

NorthPort, which fell to 1-7, still has a slim chance to reach the playoffs, but the Batang Pier must win their remaining 3 games.

(More details to follow.)