MMA: Beating Saputra is a big opportunity for Pinoy karateka Gonzales

Filipino karateka Ramon Gonzales may be catching his next opponent at just the right time.

A chance to take out Indonesian rising star Eko Roni Saputra early in his ascent through the ranks could give Gonzales the momentum he needs to break into the top of the division and enter the world title picture.

Gonzales and Saputra go head-to-head in ONE: Inside the Matrix II, a previously-recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore scheduled for airing on Friday.

“The Bicolano” is all but ready to step inside the Circle and take on one of his toughest opponents to date.

“I am not a sports critic but Eko Roni performed well in his previous fights. He’s obviously a good wrestler, and I’ve prepared well for that,” said Gonzales.

“I always train and prepare myself the same way. Either in the stand up or on the ground, I will give my best in every position the fight goes. If he wants to test his striking game, then I’m happy. If the fight goes to the ground, I will be ready as well.”

Saputra is an Indonesian national wrestling champion, known for his overpowering grappling game. He has three victories so far -- all 3 wins ending inside the distance, including two by submission and one by knockout.

Gonzales, a 3-time Filipino Kyokushin karate champion, knows he’s in for a rough ride. But he’s confident he can overcome the many problems Saputra will present.

“Anyone in this division (flyweight) is a legit contender. It’s a very deep division, one of the deepest in the promotion, and I also want to climb the ladder,” said Gonzales, who won 3 of his last 4 bouts with ONE Championship.

“We both have our strengths, I just want to do my best in every situation. As a martial artist, I have to be prepared for anything. That’s why I constantly work on all aspects of my game.”

To beat a young, confident fighter on the brink of superstardom should help Gonzales climb through the ranks.

“It’s a big opportunity for me. As I’ve said, whoever would be my opponent, I am always making sure that I will give my best and win. Right now, that’s Eko Roni, so I have to beat the guy in front of me,” said Gonzales.

“I want to make my country proud and win.”

