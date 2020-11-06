Boxing: Giemel Magramo loses world-title challenge vs Japanese via TKO

Giemel Magramo of the Philippines bowed to Junto Nakatani of Japan in their World Boxing Organization flyweight title fight in Tokyo on Friday.

The taller Nakatani stopped Magramo in 8 rounds at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Nakatani wore down Magramo, using his stiff jab to break down the Filipino fighter's defense before hurting Magramo with a left hook.

Magramo entered the ring as the WBO's No. 1 contender, while his Japanese rival was No. 3.

The 5-foot-4 Magramo fell to his second career loss in 26 fights, while the 5-foot-7 Nakatani walked away with his 21st victory in as many bouts and the WBO flyweight crown.

They disputed the title vacated by Japanese Kosei Tanaka, who planned to move up to a heavier weight class.