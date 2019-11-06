Boxing: Donaire makes bantamweight limit, ready for final with Inoue

Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr. easily made weight for his World Boxing Super Series Bantamweight Grand Prix final with Japan's Naoya Inoue in Japan.

Donaire, who will be unifying his WBA "super" bantamweight crown with Inoue's IBF strap and The Ring Magazine lineal title, came in at 117.5 pounds, according to Philboxing.com.

Inoue, meanwhile, came in as the heavier fighter at 118 pounds.

The bout will take place at Super Arena in Saitama on Thursday night.

Whoever wins will take home the prestigious Muhammad Ali Trophy, as well as $1 million.

Donaire, a 4-division champion, holds a record of 45-5-0, 26KOs, while the younger Inoue remains unbeaten in 18 fights with 16 big KOs.

