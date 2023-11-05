UP”s Malick Diouf and JD Cagulangan. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — The UP Fighting Maroons were without two of its stars in Malick Diouf and JD Cagulangan in their defeat against the De La Salle Green Archers on Sunday.

Cagulangan has been out since the second half of UP’s game against Adamson University last October 25, while the reigning MVP, on the other hand, has been dealing with a hand injury that he sustained in their previous game against Ateneo de Manila University last week.

Fighting Maroons head coach Goldwin Monteverde confirmed the development after their 88-79 defeat to the Green Archers at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Si Malick injured his wrist nung game namin sa Ateneo after a fall,” said Monteverde during post-game.

Despite this, the champion coach offered no excuses for their second loss of UAAP Season 86, and instead focused on their lapses, especially during their fourth-quarter comeback.

“Of course, Malick and JD naman will always be key parts sa team namin. But for me, we won’t take this as a reason for whatever happened today,” said Monteverde

“We’re gonna take responsibility because we had chances a while ago. Kung naglaro lang kami ng tama, and before we started the game, napagusapan na namin na it should not be a reason for us.”

“We need to learn, especially on the defensive end, na maging consistent kami. There were parts in the game na ‘yung defense namin was giving in sa plays ng kabila. Tumaas naman intensity namin in the third and especially in the fourth but again, we cannot play in spurts.”

On the bright side, Monteverde revealed that the duo is already poised to make a return in their game against the UE Red Warriors on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, by Wednesday makabalik na siya,” he said, speaking about Diouf.

“According sa conditioning coach, he’s doing better. Hopefully, by Wednesday, makabalik na siya,” he added, referring to Cagulangan.

“We’ll just take it by day kung ano magiging advice ng PT namin.”

And now that the squad is expected to finally parade a healthy squad in their final four assignments, what Monteverde wants is for UP to remain focused on getting every win possible and not be affected by where they would be placed at the end of the second round.

“Sa akin, ang iiisipin ko right now is [UE]. I’ll be looking forward to the next game. Hindi naman ako masyado nagpe-pay attention sa standings. Siyempre we need to deal sa mga games na darating.”

“Wherever it takes us, tatanggapin naman namin yun as a team.”



