Volleyball: Unbeaten NU marches to Super League finals

NU's Alyssa Solomon in action against Adamson in the Shakey's Super League. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- National University is headed to the Finals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2.

This, after the Lady Bulldogs swept the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs erased a 22-24 deficit in the second set and rode the momentum in the third frame to complete yet another straight-sets victory. It's the seventh sweep in a row for NU, which is seeking a second consecutive SSL crown.

Reigning MVP Alyssa Solomon and Erin Pangilinan led the way for the Lady Bulldogs, who needed just 83 minutes to complete the win. They will play against either Far Eastern University or University of Santo Tomas in the finals.

Pangilinan fired 11 points on seven hits, two blocks and two aces, including a bevy of clutch hits in the pivotal second set while Solomon contributed 10 points on seven attacks, two blocks and an ace.

Former UAAP Rookie-MVP Mhicaela Belen, Evangeline Alinsug and rookie Arah Ella Panique contributed nine, eight and seven points, respectively, for the wards of returning mentor Norman Miguel.

"We have to check first kung sino makakalaban namin. From there, doon na manggagaling lahat ng adjustments namin. But again, ganoon pa rin naman sa finals kung ano yung tinatrabaho namin," said Miguel. "Going into the finals, dapat sabay-sabay ang kundisyon nila. Yun ang kailangan naming trabahuhin."

NU was dominant in the opening frame but faced two set points in the second period, 24-22, off a hit by Ayesha Juegos. Pangilinan came to their rescue, with the skipper knotting the count at 24 before Panique snatched the lead for NU. Pangilinan's rejection of Jean Jamili gave the Lady Bulldogs the comeback win.

The Belen-Solomon tandem took over from there, powering NU to a 10-6 start in Set 3 en route to the sweep.

Jamili, Juego and Jen Villegas fired seven each for Adamson, which will duke it out against the loser between FEU and UST for the bronze medal.

Meanwhile in the classification phase, College of St. Benilde trounced Ateneo, 25-20, 19-25, 25-11, 25-11, to arrange a duel against UE for the fifth place. Ateneo and Arellano will fight for No. 7.