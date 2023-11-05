Louna Ozar against Ateneo. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — The University of the Philippines made sure to take care of business on Sunday right from the opening tip.

This, after the Fighting Maroons defeated Ateneo de Manila University in a convincing 71-48 fashion at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

UP, who endured its first loss of the year against Ateneo during the league’s first round, were led by Louna Ozar and Favour Ohno who put up 17 and 13, respectively.

The former even added four steals, two boards, and two assists, while the latter grabbed 12 rebounds and swatted four shots.

Kaye Pesquera also finished in double digits with 11 as UP improved to 8-2.

Only ahead by 10 after the first 20 minutes of action, the Fighting Maroon banked on a huge third quarter to create a lead as huge as 23 in the second half.

The Blue Eagles’ 38 errors didn’t also help as UP took advantage and converted it to 31 turnover points, and the Fighting Maroons also went on to clamp Ateneo, forcing them to only convert 16 of their 67 attempts throughout the game.

Ateneo, who fell to 6-4 — good for fourth place in the standings — was led by Junize Calago’s 15 points and 12 rebounds. She was the lone Atenean who finished in double digits.

The Scores:

UP 71 – Ozar 17, Onoh 13, Pesquera 11, Bariquit 6, Sanchez 5, Tapawan 4, Domingo 4, Lozada 4, Maw 3, Jimenez 2, Sauz 2, Quinquinio 0, Vingno 0, Godez 0.



Ateneo 48 – Calago 15, Dela Rosa 9, Makanjoula 8, Joson 6, Gastador 4, Cancio 3, Villacruz 3, Solis 0, Angala 0, Eufemiano 0, Nieves 0, Malaga 0.



Quarterscores: 19-12, 34-24, 60-39, 71-48