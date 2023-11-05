NU’s Gypsy Canuto against UST. Photo by UAAP Media.

UAAP: Canuto plays hero for Lady Bulldogs, overcomes UST

MANILA — Defending champions National University officially punched their ticket to this year's Final Four.

This is after the Lady Bulldogs escaped University of Santo Tomas in overtime, 77-76, at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament, Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Karl Pingol top-scored for NU with 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, and Princess Fabruada and Kristine Cayabyab contributed 11 each, but it was Gypsy Canuto’s two points that made magic for the Lady Bulldogs after they faltered a 17-point lead earlier in the contest.

Down by one in the dying seconds of the extra period, Canuto converted on the game-winner with only 1.2 seconds remaining in the game.

The Growling Tigresses then failed to get the ball inbounds in the following play, resulting in UST falling to 7-3 in the standings.

Before this, UST went on a 22-11 fourth quarter that allowed them to get into a position to lead by three, 72-69, with only 12 ticks left in regulation.

But Cayabyab refused to endure the looming loss as she took charge and hit a buzzer-beating trey to send the game to OT.

“The endgame was a grind-out win for us,” said NU mentor Aris Dimaunahan. “I have to give credit to our players for really, really playing together and for each other out there until the final buzzer.”

He also went on to hail the toughness of Canuto which resulted in her hitting the most important shot of the game after the fourth-year guard missed on her first five attempts.

“That shot of Maymay Canuto didn’t just happen today,” said Dimaunahan. “She really works hard every single day. I’ve been seeing her really locked in. Nag e-extra yan, getting shots out after practices. Yung tinanim niya as seeds in the last few months, napakinabangan namin ngayon.”

Jane Pastrana, on the other hand, led the España-based squad’s attack with 16 points and seven rebounds, Ana Tacatac contributed 12, while Angelika Soriano and Reynalyn Ferer poured 11 markers each.

This was NU’s ninth win in 10 games.

The Scores:

NU (77) – Pingol 21, Fabruada 11, Cayabyab 11, Berberabe 10, Konateh 8, Surada 7, Clarin 5, Canuto 2, Betanio 2, Solis 0, Bartolo 0.

UST (76) – Pastrana 16, Tacatac 12, Soriano 11, Ferrer 11, Santos 8, Villasin 7, Maglupay 4, Bron 3, Dionisio 2, Serrano 2, Ly 0, Ambos 0, Danganan 0.

Quarterscores: 19-12, 39-34, 61-50, 72-72, 77-76