UAAP: Ateneo women end FEU's winning streak in chess

Ateneo's Jiessel Marino. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University halted Far Eastern University's win streak, holding the league leader to a 2-2 draw in Round 8 of the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Chess Championships at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Saturday.

Despite the result, the Lady Tamaraws are still at the top of the standings with 13 match points courtesy of six wins and one draw.

Defending champion National University is a close second with 11 match points while Ateneo improved to third with six match points.

Ateneo's Jiessel Marino [5/7] led the charge with a resounding comeback as she recovered from a rook down and handed Woman National Master Vic Glysen Derotas [4.5/7] first loss after 73 moves on Board 1.

But FEU's Woman National Master Mary Joy Tan [5/7] returned the favor on Board 2 with a 76-move checkmate against Ma. Elayza Villa [3.5/7] before Woman National Master Bea Mendoza [1.5/4] shared the points with Glesit Tatoy [0.5/1] on Board 4 after just 40 moves of the Alekhine Defense.

Kristine Flores [3.5/7] and Woman National Master Mhage Sebastian [6/7] completed the deuce with an arduous 153-move draw on Board 3.

University of the Philippines, whose last victory came during the opening round of the season, registered its second win after slipping past University of Santo Tomas, 2.5-1.5, to force a log jam in the standings with six match points.