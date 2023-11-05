UAAP: Ateneo on cusp of women's badminton elims sweep

Ateneo's Missy Cervantes and Maxene Olango. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University turned back National University, 4-1, to stay unbeaten in the UAAP Season 86 women's badminton championships, Sunday at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center.

The Blue Eagles stretched their unbeaten run to 21 ties, and moved on the cusp of sweeping the elimination round.

After struggling for most of the season, Ateneo co-captain Missy Cervantes found her form and secured the victory along with Angel Valle, 21-12, 24-22, over the country's no. 3 ranked women's doubles pair of Jeya Pinlac and Gwyneth Desacola in the second doubles match.

"I'm happy with the team's performance as they showed a lot of heart. They knew what to do and they played the way they should. Nothing is really sure, so we play our best every time," Ateneo head coach Kennie Asuncion said.

Valle made amends for her earlier loss in the second singles to Karyll Rio at 19-21, 20-22, with the doubles win.

Reigning MVP Mika De Guzman earlier put Ateneo in the lead with a 22-20, 21-11 conquest of Ysabel Amora in the opening singles rubber.

De Guzman and Jochelle Alvarez restored the lead for the Blue Eagles with a 21-15, 21-12 clinic past Sarah Barredo and Lee-Ann De Leon. Alvarez then completed the rout with a 21-15, 21-18 take on Barredo in the last singles match.

The Blue Eagles will face University of the Philippines in a rematch of the Season 85 Final, with the Fighting Maroons coming off a 5-0 sweep of De La Salle University to secure the third semifinal berth.

The Battle of Katipunan is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the same Cubao venue. A win for Ateneo will not give them an automatic finals berth, however, as the Final Four and Final will have a knockout format.

UP team captain Andrea Abalos collected her first win this season as she and Tricia Opon denied Palma Cruz and Mia Manguilimotan in the first doubles match, 21-19, 7-21, 21-14, for the squad's third victory in four outings.

On the other hand, Anthea Gonzalez and Susmita Ramos preserved their unscathed slate in the doubles play for last year's runner-up squad with a 21-15, 21-17 take of Coleen Dedicatoria and Shaynne Boloron to follow that breakthrough win of the other doubles pair.

University of Santo Tomas completed the winners' circle for the day with a 5-0 rout of Adamson University to keep in step in the Final Four race with DLSU.

Patricia De Leon, who incurred cramps the previous day, showed that she was well and back for the Tiger Shuttlers to connive with Marielle Alvarez in the 21-15, 21-16 victory over Katherine Dulay and Graziel Cabriga.

DLSU and UST will shoot for the remaining semifinals ticket with NU gunning for a bounce-back win when it takes on also-ran AdU. Both ties are scheduled also on Wednesday.