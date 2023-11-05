UE guard Rey Remogat against the FEU Tamaraws. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA —Rey Remogat’s career-high 34-point outing was vital in University of the East’s crucial victory that boosted their hopes of entering the UAAP Season 86 Final 4.

The 5-foot-11 guard, who also tallied eight assists, six rebounds, and three steals against the FEU Tamaraws, is the first Red Warrior since Alvin Pasaol who was able to produce 30 points or more.

But for Remogat, it was only a matter of stepping up for their injury-riddled squad.

“Yung mindset para sakin is lalong mag-step up,” he said after leading the Red Warriors to an 87-86 overtime win over the Tamaraws.

“Kung ano yung role na nawala, pupunan ko ‘rin. Alam naman natin si Gjerard Wilson, point guard din, so iniisip ko lang na para sa kanya rin yung laro.”

The former FEU-D Baby Tamaraw also admitted that there was a bit of extra motivation since he is facing his former squad.

"Siguro, yung mindset ko kasi against them is makabawi kasi ayun nga, last game, na-stop nila ako parang eight points, four rebounds, four assists lang ako. Yung game na yun, parang yun yung nag-motivate sakin na hindi pwedeng mangyari yung mga ganung bagay,” said Remogat.

“Pag nangyayari ‘yun, parang ang nangyayari wala na akong naitutulong sa team kaya nung after non, talagang extra ako sa mga weights and sa mga skills ko.”

“And syempre yun nga, na-motivate din ako kasi FEU, doon ako nanggaling. ‘Yun nalang siguro yung gusto kong sabihin."

UE, who is currently sitting at the fifth spot of the standings tied with the Ateneo Blue Eagles, will be facing the UP Fighting Maroons as their next assignment.

But Remogat is staying optimistic, especially with the support of the Recto-based squad’s loyal sixth man.

“Mas lalo kaming maghahanda sa game na yun. Sa team and individually, kailangan namin paghandaan. Ang kailangan namin eh mas lakasan yung mindset ng bawat isa and ng team na kahit na Top 1 na team eh kailangan namin lumaban and manalo sa mga ganung team," he said.

“Sa UE community, sana patuloy niyo parin kami suportahan sa mga upcoming games namin. Alam namin galing kami sa losing streak pero andito kami ngayon, bumabangon, and tinatayo yung bandera ng UE. Sana makita namin kayo sa mga games para mas lalo kaming ganahan sa mga times na pagod kami.”



