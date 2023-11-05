PBA: Tim Cone bares he just recovered from COVID

Barangay Ginebra and Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone caught COVID-19 while on his way back to Manila.

The celebrated Gilas Pilipinas coach went on vacation in the United States following their gold medal conquest in the Asian Games and was quite surprised to test positive upon landing in Manila.

"I've been incommunicado. I went to visit my sister in the US and I was in Wyoming there in the mountains," said PBA's winningest coach on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

"I was there and when I get back to Manila, I tested positive for COVID when I landed. So I had COVID for 6-7 days and I was in isolation."

This was the reason he could not immediately join the Gin Kings in practice as he had to undergo isolation, he said.

He only joined the tam practices Monday last week.

"I finally got back to the team and started coaching Ginebra on Monday. It's only been one week since I've been back to Ginebra," he said.

"People keep asking for interviews that time I kept saying I'm under protocol without saying the word COVID."

"Now I'm good. Anybody can kiss me now if you want," he quipped.

