Tim Cone (R) and Kiefer Ravena during Gilas Pilipinas practice ahead of the FIBA World Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on August 22, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Will Tim Cone resume coaching Gilas Pilipinas after their successful campaign in the 19th Asian Games?

It's hard to say, he admitted.

Going into the Asiad, the Barangay Ginebra coach maintained he will mentor the national only on an interim basis. But things have changed since Gilas won the gold, he said.

"Like I said it was a simple answer for me until the Asian Games," said Cone. "Now it's very open ended."

"That's a very complex question. There's not a simple answer to that."

It was months ago when Cone was prodded by his bosses, San Miguel Corp. head honcho Ramon S. Ang and SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua to accept to the coaching assignment.

Back then, the team was in a bind following Chot Reyes' sudden departure after the squad's disastrous FIBA World Cup campaign.

And so the PBA's winningest coach accepted the national team job. They sorted out the eligibility issues with the Asiad organizers then gutted out one of the most dramatic campaign in Philippine basketball history.

"We had our full vision," said Cone. "We knew what we want to do how we want to do it... We rolled with the punches. Things happened, we get hit, but we keep rolling and moving forward."

But now, Cone said there are questions to be answered before they move forward with him mentoring the national team again.

"How are things gonna work? We're we going? We're going with me in the conference how are we gonna do the window, two weeks before?" he said.

"Or you wanna hire somebody full time? Is there enough work for a full time head coach in the national team? We only have two to three windows next year. There's no World Cup, no Asian Games, not even a Southeast Asian Games next year."

Then there's also the availability of players, he said.

"All the players are going to playing in the PBA, Japan or Korea. There's no access to them unless the leagues shut down. How long the leagues shut down to do a one weekend window?" he said.

"Those are very complex questions and there's no simple answer to them. Those are needed to be decided before you decide who is gonna lead that team."

