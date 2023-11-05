NCAA: San Beda ends skid, takes down EAC

MANILA -- San Beda University snapped a brief two-game slide by taking down Emilio Aguinaldo College, 81-71, on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions set the tone with a 22-9 first quarter and repeatedly rebuffed the Generals' comeback attempts the rest of the way.

Jacob Cortez led the way with 15 points as San Beda improved to 8-4 in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament. Four other players reached double-digits for the Red Lions who shot over 46% in the game.

James Payosing had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Jomel Puno had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, San Beda is now tied with College of St. Benilde for a share of third place.

Meanwhile, EAC dropped to 7-6 in the season. Nat Cosejo had 18 points and eight rebounds in the loss, while also committing five of the Generals' 13 turnovers.