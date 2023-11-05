NCAA: Mapua, Lyceum continue to share Season 99 lead

MANILA -- Mapua University and the Lyceum of the Philippines University remain locked at the top of the NCAA Season 99 standings.

The Cardinals and the Pirates took care of separate opponents on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan to improve their records to 10-3.

The Pirates were the first to ten wins, dealing defending champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran an 85-79 defeat behind an 18-point, nine-rebound performance from veteran forward Enoch Valdez.

The Knights (1-12) were already eliminated from the Final 4 race but threatened to stun the Pirates after taking a 68-56 lead after the third period. But Lyceum dominated the final quarter, out-scoring the Knights 29-11 to take control of the contest.

McLaude Guadana had 18 points, while John Bravo added 17 markers for the Pirates.

Squandered in the defeat was a 24-point effort from Deo Cuajao, and a 20-point, five-rebound outing from Kobe Monje.

In the last game of the NCAA's Sunday triple-header, the Cardinals held on for a 70-63 triumph over the San Sebastian Golden Stags.

Mapua skipper Warren Bonifacio just missed out on a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds on top of four assists, two steals, and a block in 22 minutes.

The Cardinals banked on a 28-point third quarter to take control of the contest and kept the Stags at bay in the final period. Romel Calahat had an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in the defeat, as San Sebastian fell to 4-9 in the tournament.

The scores:

Lyceum vs Letran

LPU 85- Valdez 18, Guadana 18, Bravo 17, Umali 7, Montano 6, Villegas 6, Omandac 6, Cunanan 5, Penafiel 2, Barba 0, Aviles 0, Fuentes 0

Letran 79- Cuajao 24, Monje 20, Go 8, Santos 6, Nunag 6, Fajardo 5, Batallier 4, Jumao-as 4, Garupil 2, Ariar 0

Quarterscores: 25-23; 41-45; 56-68; 85-79

Mapua vs San Sebastian

Mapua 70- Bonifacio 15, Cuenco 12, Soriano 11, Hernandez 8, Escamis 7, Recto 7, Dalisay 6, Igliane 4, Bancale 0, Morenos 0, Fornis 0, Asuncion 0

SSC-R 63-Calahat 18, Felebrico 15, Are 8, Ra. Gabat 8, Desoyo 7, Sumoda 4, Una 4, Escobido 2, De Leon 0, Shanoda 0, Castor 0, Aguilar 0

Quarterscores: 12-11; 23-26; 51-45; 70-63