League of Legends: Guardian’s Hive rules Empyrean Cup

MANILA - Guardian’s Hive on Sunday ruled Riot Games’ inaugural Empyrean Cup, the gaming company’s first official League of Legends tournament in the Philippines, after sweeping We Dominate Botside at the World Trade Center.

Guardian’s Hive dominated more than 200 other teams who joined the tournament, which is Riot Games’ first in the Philippines since it took over the publishing rights in the game for Southeast Asia earlier this year.

Game 1 was one-sided in favor of Guardian’s Hive, who tallied two aces to reach match point.

Guardian’s Hive will take the lion’s share of the P1 million prize pool.

The tournament is the first of its kind in the Philippine market.