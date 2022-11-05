Volleyball: Jaja helps Saitama sweep PFU Blue Cats

Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics continue to roll in Japan's V.League. Photo from Saitama.



Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics remain unbeaten in the 2022-23 season of Japan's V.League after sweeping the PFU Blue Cats on Saturday at the Yume Arena Takata.

The Ageo Medics completed a 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 triumph in just an hour and 26 minutes to improve to 3-0 in the season.

Santiago continues her fine form to start their campaign, contributing 11 points on seven kills and four blocks. The Filipina import converted seven of her 11 hits in the match.

Yuka Sato was at the forefront of Saitama's attack with 15 points built on 14 kills, while Aki Meguro contributed 12 points.

The Ageo Medics continue to rack up wins even without the services of Serbian import Sara Lozo, who has yet to suit up since her arrival in Japan last week.

Saitama has yet to drop a set this season.

Melissa Valdes had 13 points in a losing effort for the Blue Cats.

Saitama will look to sweep the weekend series against PFU on Sunday.

