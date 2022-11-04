UAAP: UP, NU look to sustain charge before FIBA break

The UP Fighting Maroons battle it out with the Adamson University Soaring Falcons for the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City in this November 2, 2022 file photo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) looks to take another step toward the Final 4 when they take on the University of the East (UE) in UAAP Season 85 action, Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The defending champions are riding a five-game winning streak, and a win over the Red Warriors will assure them of at least a playoff for a spot in the semifinals.

Tip-off is at 11 a.m., with UP (8-1) and UE (4-5) opening the league's last quadruple-header before it goes on a break to give way to the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

"Since the first round naman, UE is really playing very well," UP coach Goldwin Monteverde said. "Lahat ng team, kumbaga, hindi mo pwedeng pabayaan. So, as well as you know, we prepare for every game, ganoon pa rin. Paghahandaan namin ang UE ng maayos."

The Fighting Maroons weathered a tough challenge from UE in the first round, pulling away late for an 84-77 triumph.

The Red Warriors, for their part, will have some momentum after an 81-51 demolition of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in their first game of the second round.

At 3 p.m., National University (NU) will try to tighten their grip on the second spot when the play a surging Far Eastern University (FEU) squad.

The Bulldogs are brimming with confidence after taking down Ateneo de Manila University, 78-74, last Wednesday for their first win over the Katipunan cagers in six years. At 6-3, they sit in solo second behind UP.

But NU coach Jeff Napa is anticipating a difficult encounter against an FEU squad that has won four straight games since opening the season at 0-5. The Tamaraws have already beaten the Bulldogs once this season, grinding out a 47-44 triumph to close out the first round.

"Hindi naman pwede kung ano 'yung pinakita namin dito, ganoon na e. We really need to come out strong, especially on Saturday against FEU dahil nga tinalo kami noon," said Napa. "'Yung FEU nakakabwelo na rin."

"In order to keep up the pace and 'yung goal na gusto namin mangyari, we have to work hard pa rin kahit anong mangyari. Walang excuse, we just keep on working hard, we just need to keep challenging them day in and day out."

Adamson University (3-5), for its part, will look to regain its winning ways against a skidding UST (1-7) squad at 1 p.m. The Growling Tigers have lost seven straight games since their upset of the Soaring Falcons in their first game.

Adamson may be undermanned for the rematch, however, after Jerom Lastimosa and Vince Magbuhos both suffered injuries in their loss to UP last Wednesday.

Closing out the quadruple-header is the rivalry game between Ateneo (5-3) and De La Salle University (3-5) at 6:30 p.m., with both teams looking to bounce back from losses.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

