UAAP: Rivalry to bring out the best in La Salle, Ateneo

Ateneo and La Salle will figure in a crucial UAAP Season 85 clash on Saturday. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University will clash in a crucial contest on Saturday, with both teams looking to get back on track in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

La Salle enters the game with a 3-5 win-loss record, having dropped their last three games including a 57-53 defeat to Far Eastern University (FEU) to open the second round.

Ateneo, for its part, saw a six-year winning streak against National University (NU) come to an end on Wednesday night, falling 78-74 to the Bulldogs. The Blue Eagles are clinging to third place in the league standings with their 5-3 win-loss slate.

But La Salle star Schonny Winston -- the league's leading Most Valuable Player candidate after the first round -- still believes that Saturday's game is a must-see affair.

"No matter what, the game before or the game after, it's still an Ateneo-La Salle game so it's still gonna bring the crowd and the fans," said Winston.

"It's gonna bring the best out of Ateneo and it's gonna bring the best out of our players," he guaranteed. "So I already know it's gonna be a dogfight, that game. That's just how it is in the past history, it's gonna be rowdy."

"I'm actually looking forward to this game because this is one of the games I look forward to every year, the Ateneo-La Salle rivalry."

Winston was the catalyst to La Salle's Round 1 triumph over the Blue Eagles, pouring in 25 points in an 83-78 win. It was the first time since 2017 that the Green Archers had defeated their archrivals.

It remains to be seen, however, if Winston will be able to suit up on Saturday as the Filipino-American guard is still dealing with a calf strain that has already forced him to sit out against the Tamaraws.

"We haven't decided yet," Winston said of his chances of playing against the Blue Eagles.

Michael Phillips and Raven Cortez, who also missed their loss to FEU, are game-time decisions. Evan Nelle is expected to be back after sitting out against the Tamaraws to serve a one-game suspension.

Ateneo, for its part, hopes to get a bounce-back performance from reigning Most Valuable Player Ange Kouame, who was held to just two points on 1-of-4 shooting and four rebounds in their loss to the Bulldogs.

Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

The rivalry match will be the UAAP's last until November 17, as the league gives way to the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

