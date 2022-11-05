Talk 'N Text (TNT) ended a 2-game slump with a thorough beating of hard-luck Terrafirma, 121-90, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Ynares Center Antipolo on Saturday.

Import Cameron Oliver scored 26 points on 11-of-20 field-goal shooting to go with his 15 rebounds and 5 assists.

The locals also gave additional firepower to the Tropang GIGA as Jjay Alejandro scored 17, Calvin Oftana chipped in 15, and Poy Erram with 14 markers.

Terrafirma's Lester Prosper finished with 32 points and 15 rebounds, while Juan Miguel Tiongson and Eric James Camson had 16 points each.

The loss sent the Dyip to their 8th defeat and 24th overall since the previous conference.

TNT improved its record to 4-4, a welcome development for coach Chot Reyes who will take on the coaching job for Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Scores:

TNT 121 – Oliver 26, Alejandro 17, Oftana 15, Erram 14, Castro 11, Tungcab 11, Pogoy 9, Khobuntin 7, K.Williams 5, Cruz 3, Heruela 3, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0

TERRAFIRMA 90 – Prosper 32, Camson 16, Tiongson 16, Alolino 7, Cabagnot 5, Calvo 5, Gomez de Liano 3, Mina 2, Cahilig 2, Ramos 2, Gabayni 0, Munzon 0

QUARTERS: 22-17, 45-39, 82-62, 121-90

