SSL: Tigresses pummel Lady Tamaraws in bounceback win

Photo from Shakey's Super League Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses returned to the winning column after hacking out a four-set win in the Shakey’s Super League Saturday.

The Tigresses recovered from a third-set hiccup to take a 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 win over the Lady Tamaraws at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

UST improved its win-loss card in Pool F with a 2-1 slate behind the solo leaders La Salle Lady Spikers (3-0). Meanwhile, FEU fell to 0-3.

Regina Jurado amassed 20 points to steer the Tigresses for a bounceback win after a four-set loss to the Lady Spikers last Sunday.

It was a tight battle in the fourth frame with UST holding on to a slim 8-6 lead after an ace from Jurado.

FEU kept on threatening the Tigresses until the Lady Tamaraws scored their own version of service ace to knot the game at 11.

A push from Jean de Asis gave FEU a 18-16 advantage that forced coach Kung Fu Reyes to call for a timeout.

Tied at 20, Angeli Abellana uncorked a crosscourt spike to spark a crucial 4-0 mini run, ended by a through-the-block hit of Jurado, 24-20.

