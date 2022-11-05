SSL: NU sweeps Perpetual to stay unblemished

Photo from Shakey's Super League Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs have continued their winning ways in the Shakey’s Super League to secure the top spot in Pool E Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs barely broke a sweat against the Perpetual Help Lady Altas with a 25-17, 25-7, 25-17 victory at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

NU upped its record to 3-0 in the second round, having won five straight games including the first round matches.

Meanwhile, the Lady Altas slid to 0-3 after their loss to Ateneo and NU.

Second-stringer Minierva Maaya top-scored for the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points.

After a 25-7 rout of Perpetual in the second frame, NU zoomed to an early 8-3 lead in the third, capped by a through-the-block spike of Bella Belen.

Maaya scored in the middle before Vangie Alinsug went for a drop ball to widen the gap further, 13-5, and forced the Lady Altas to sue for time.

Perpetual went for a mini-run but Sheena Toring halted their momentum for a 21-12 separation.