Petro Gazz hacked out a tough 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 win over PLDT to firm up their semifinals bid in the PVL Reinforced Conference in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Saturday.

The victory, however, did not come without controversy.

The game was marred with an extended delay due to a dispute posed by PLDT coach George Pascua on a play in the fourth set.

The challenge was ruled unsuccessful, enabling the Angels to score a point that tied the scores 24-all.

Petro Gazz import Lindsey Vander Weide then went for the kills and secured the win for the Angels.

Petro Gazz now holds a 3-1 win loss slate as PLDT fell to its fourth loss in 5 games.

Vander Weide ended up with 24 points, laced with 21 attacks, 2 blocks, and a service ace.

Anastasia Samoilenko put up a game-high 29 points for PLDT but went scoreless after the long break.