Creamline players during a game against Akari on October 22. PVL Media Bureau

Creamline maintained its unbeaten run by stopping Chery Tiggo in a 4-set thriller on Saturday in the PVL Reinforced Conference at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The Cool Smashers had it 25-23, 20-25, 25-12, 32-30 over the Crossovers to formalize their entry to the semifinal round.

Jia Morado brilliantly set up Ced Domingo for quick back-to-back attacks in the endgame for Creamline to end the fourth set and grabbed their fifth straight victory.

Yeliz Basa finished with 22 points while Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez had 14 and 13 points, respectively. Domingo and Pangs Panaga scored 10 points apiece.

Chery Tiggo, which scored the first semis seat last week, fell to its first defeat in 6 games.