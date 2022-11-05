PBA: Converge shoots lights out of NLEX for 5th straight win

Converge took care of business by putting away NLEX, 108-84, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Ynares Center Antipolo on Saturday.

The FiberXers managed to bring down the Road Warriors despite playing without import Quincy Miller in the crucial part of the match.

Aljun Melecio starred with another career high of 24 points, including 5 triples, while helping Converge nab its fifth straight win.

Converge led by as much as 26 points over NLEX.

But the FiberXers lost Miller along the way when the import got ejected due to a flagrant foul on Brandon Rosser with 1:18 to go in the second quarter.

But coach Aldin Ayo and his squad managed to hang on even without a reinforcement to complete a 24-point victory.

Melecio scored 10 of his 24 points during Converge's 16-6 blitz at the onset of the fourth period.

NLEX never recovered after that.

Jeron Teng fired 14 points for the FiberXers, while Justin Arana had 12. Miller scored 15 before leaving the court.

Converge now holds a 5-3 record while NLEX, led by Rosser's 24 points, fell to 3-3.

PBA Season 47 games are streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.