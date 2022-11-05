NCAA: Letran outlasts St. Benilde to take solo lead

MANILA, Philippines -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran showcased its poise in a hard-earned 74-66 victory over the College of St. Benilde, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Knights made the big plays down the stretch to overtake the Blazers and extend their winning streak to eight games in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament. The two-time defending champions improved to 11-3, taking the solo lead in the standings.

Louie Sangalang starred for the Knights with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Kurt Reyson added 14 points, five boards, and two dimes. Fran Yu was limited to five points but the veteran point guard had 10 assists and nine rebounds.

A booming three-pointer by Reyson gave the Knights the lead for good, 65-63, with 53.4 seconds left before Sangalang completed a three-point play for a 68-63 lead with 29 seconds left.

Off a timeout, Brent Paraiso rejected a three-point attempt by Rob Nayve that led to Yu's game-clinching free throws on the other end.

Four players scored in double-digits for the Blazers, led by Miguel Corteza's 14. Will Gozum, the league's leading MVP candidate, was limited to just 12 points on 6-of-16 shooting though he also hauled in 13 rebounds.

Nayve also struggled, making just two of 11 shots for eight points. The Blazers fell to 9-3 with the loss, good for second place in the standings.

The Scores:

LETRAN 74 -- Sangalang 21, Reyson 16, Go 9, Javillonar 8, Paraiso 7, Yu 5, Caralipio 4, Olivario 2, Monje 2, Tolentino 2, Santos 0.

CSB 66 -- Corteza 14, Gozum 12, Pasturan 11, Cullar 10, Nayve 8, Oczon 4, Lepalam 3, Sangco 2, Carlos 2, Marcos 0, Flores 0, Sumabat 0, Dimayuga 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 41-36, 50-51, 74-66.

