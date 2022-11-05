MANILA, Philippines -- John Barba led the way as the Lyceum of the Philippines University escaped with an 86-82 triumph over the University of Perpetual Help, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Barba matched his career-high with 20 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals as he powered the Pirates to their ninth win in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

Enzo Navarro and McLaude Guadana each had 14 points and a combined nine assists for the Pirates, who improved to 9-5 and stayed in the running for a Final 4 spot.

It was Barba who sealed the victory for Lyceum, as his split at the line with 3.4 seconds left pegged the final score after Jielo Razon fumbled a potential game-tying three-pointer for the Altas.

Art Roque and Carlo Ferreras each had 16 points for the Altas, with Roque also contributing seven rebounds and four assists in a losing effort.

This was the second straight defeat for Perpetual Help, who now have a 5-8 win-loss slate.

The Scores:

LPU 86 -- Barba 20, Navarro 14, Guadana 14, Penafiel 8, Bravo 7, Valdez 6, Umali 6, Montano 6, Larupay 5, Cunanan 0.

PERPETUAL 82 -- Ferreras 16, Roque 16, Razon 13, Egan 11, Omega 8, Flores 8, Abis 4, Nitura 4, Barcuma 2, Martel 0, Pagaran 0, Boral 0, Cuevas 0.

Quarters: 26-18, 47-40, 68-67, 86-82.