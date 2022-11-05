KBL: Abando, Anyang deal Belangel's Daegu a painful loss

Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC. Photo courtesy of Anyang KGC.

Rhenz Abando made his mark as Anyang KGC escaped with a 73-72 triumph over SJ Belangel and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Saturday at the Anyang Gymnasium.

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player made the most of his 10-minute stint, contributing six points, two rebounds, and a block to help Anyang win a fourth straight game.

Belangel, the former Ateneo de Manila University point guard, had 13 points, two rebounds and an assist but couldn't keep Daegu from dropping a second straight game.

Leading the way for Anyang was Omari Spellman, who fired 24 points on top of his 20 rebounds. They improved to 8-1 in the season while sending Daegu to a 2-6 win-loss record.

Murphy Holloway had 23 points and 19 rebounds in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, former Far Eastern University star RJ Abarrientos sat out Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus' 86-81 defeat to the Wonju DB Promy, thus missing out on a showdown with fellow Filipino import Ethan Alvano.

Alvano contributed 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds as Wonju improved to 6-3.

Abarrientos was forced to miss the game due to a sprained right ankle. Lee Woo-seok had 19 points and six rebounds in a losing effort for Ulsan, as they fell to 5-3 with the result.