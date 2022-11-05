FIBA: Schonny Winston looks forward to representing PH

Winston (7) of the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers during their match against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons for the opening games of the UAAP Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University star Schonny Winston is excited for the opportunity to one day suit up for the Philippines, after having been cleared by FIBA to play as a local.

It was reported by sports website Spin that Winston, 24, has been granted clearance by basketball's governing body and is expected to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool in the future.

"I have been approved by FIBA to play as a local," said Winston, the leading Most Valuable Player candidate for UAAP Season 85.

"I'm just happy because I get the opportunity [to] hopefully one day to represent the Philippines and go out there and play hard," he added. "Hopefully one day, I'll just put on the jersey."

Winston was reportedly cleared by FIBA in late October, but it was too late for him to be included in the national team pool for the upcoming window of the World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes plans to consider the La Salle star for the next window, set for February 2023.

Winston has emerged as the top scoring option for the Green Archers this season, where he is averaging 21.3 points per game.

"It'll mean a lot to me," Winston said of one day playing for Gilas. "I'm very, very happy about being cleared. Just thankful."

While Winston was not called up to the Gilas pool for November, his rookie teammate Kevin Quiambao made the cut and is expected to travel with the national team to Jordan and Saudi Arabia for their away games.